Creative Planning Acquires 977 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 305.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,003 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 200,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,446,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 134,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $45.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $66.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.29.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.