Creative Planning Acquires Shares of 27,245 Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 13.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 4.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.2% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 81,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 9.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 30.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYOV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,251 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $60,551.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,793 shares in the company, valued at $6,665,631.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,251 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $60,551.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,793 shares in the company, valued at $6,665,631.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 1,272 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $34,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 354,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,527,207.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,551 shares of company stock worth $283,453 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYOV stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 2.16. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.65.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer, and MYFEMBREE, which is taken for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

