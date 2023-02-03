Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Creative Planning grew its position in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in POSCO were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after buying an additional 210,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,702,000 after purchasing an additional 80,594 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 482,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,466,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

PKX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

About POSCO

POSCO stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.17. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

