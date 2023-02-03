Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSD opened at $210.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $138.65 and a 1-year high of $220.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.44.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

