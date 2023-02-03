Creative Planning Boosts Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Creative Planning grew its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Timken were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,420,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,134,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after purchasing an additional 44,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Timken by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,882,000 after purchasing an additional 130,002 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Timken by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,598,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $134,202.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $134,202.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,239,259.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,514.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,124 shares of company stock worth $2,607,987. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Timken from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Timken from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Timken from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.03. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $87.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

