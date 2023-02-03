Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Creative Planning increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 75.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 59.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $57.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CNQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

