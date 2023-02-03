Creative Planning Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,384 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 105.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,070 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $106,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NEP opened at $74.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.01.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.8125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.