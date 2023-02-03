Creative Planning Buys 19,165 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $895,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 224,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 43,955 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,837 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of PBR opened at $10.92 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.54 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 28.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

