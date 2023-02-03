Creative Planning Buys 1,917 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in NetEase were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,870,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,322,000 after purchasing an additional 281,489 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NetEase by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,580,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,792,000 after purchasing an additional 191,068 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in NetEase by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,210,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,989,000 after purchasing an additional 216,897 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,047,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,881,000 after buying an additional 44,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,876,000 after buying an additional 57,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NTES. Citigroup upped their price target on NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NetEase from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.14.

Shares of NTES opened at $90.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $108.77.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.53%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

