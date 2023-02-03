Creative Planning Buys 2,316 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 172.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter worth about $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NJR opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $53.01.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $765.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 9.46%. Equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,708.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

