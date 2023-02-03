Creative Planning Buys 2,743 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLD. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 150.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 376,080 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after buying an additional 225,142 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $6,405,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $6,303,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter valued at about $2,150,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.26. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $75.86.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

