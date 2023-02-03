Creative Planning Buys 3,158 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JCP Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 37.7% in the second quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,238,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 7.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 121,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the second quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of UNFI opened at $43.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $49.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 0.81%. Research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,132,322.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 124,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,681 shares of company stock worth $1,632,273 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Natural Foods

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.