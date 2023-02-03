Creative Planning Buys 356 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pentair were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,650 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,189,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,965,000 after acquiring an additional 766,974 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,105,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,603,000 after acquiring an additional 761,366 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

PNR opened at $60.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. Pentair’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

