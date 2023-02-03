Creative Planning Buys 386 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on THG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $137.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.24. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.36 and a 52-week high of $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.15%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

