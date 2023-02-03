Creative Planning Buys 4,334 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Livent were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,334,000 after acquiring an additional 797,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,627,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,549,000 after acquiring an additional 109,353 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Livent by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,997,000 after acquiring an additional 421,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Livent by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,013,000 after acquiring an additional 99,374 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,136,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,700,000 after acquiring an additional 46,870 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTHM stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. Livent Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $36.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.82.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Livent had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $231.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.19 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LTHM. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

