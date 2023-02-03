Creative Planning Buys 4,334 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Livent were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,334,000 after acquiring an additional 797,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,627,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,549,000 after acquiring an additional 109,353 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Livent by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,997,000 after acquiring an additional 421,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Livent by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,013,000 after acquiring an additional 99,374 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,136,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,700,000 after acquiring an additional 46,870 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LTHM stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. Livent Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $36.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.82.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on LTHM. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.
