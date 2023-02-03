Creative Planning Buys 4,334 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Livent were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 2,902.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.78.

LTHM opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.82. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $231.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.19 million. Livent had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

