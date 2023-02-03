Creative Planning Buys 977 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,145,000 after purchasing an additional 693,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after acquiring an additional 529,394 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,442,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,549,000 after acquiring an additional 506,890 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 380.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 589,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after acquiring an additional 467,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 570.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 529,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,690,000 after acquiring an additional 450,407 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

EWT stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.29. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $66.76.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.