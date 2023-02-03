Creative Planning Cuts Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,407,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,665,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,920,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,251 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

PXH opened at $19.07 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64.

