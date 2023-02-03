Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000.

Shares of IYG stock opened at $175.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.36. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $137.46 and a 52 week high of $203.25.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

