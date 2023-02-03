Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 29,931 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 18.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 10.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,148 shares of company stock worth $114,885. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDOC opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.61. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.79.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

