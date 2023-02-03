Creative Planning Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

IYG opened at $175.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.36. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $137.46 and a twelve month high of $203.25.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

