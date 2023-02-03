Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 134.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in POSCO were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. CWM LLC raised its position in POSCO by 58.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in POSCO during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in POSCO by 56.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in POSCO during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in POSCO by 617.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKX. StockNews.com lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

POSCO Stock Performance

About POSCO

NYSE:PKX opened at $62.02 on Friday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

(Get Rating)

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.