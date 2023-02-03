Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,393 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vale were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 20,677,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,512,000 after buying an additional 9,768,971 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,092,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,473,000 after buying an additional 3,433,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,551,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,630,000 after buying an additional 198,699 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,951,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,584,000 after buying an additional 1,145,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,305,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,137,000 after buying an additional 84,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Vale Price Performance

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $81.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.33%.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

