Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the second quarter worth $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 133.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of IDA stock opened at $109.31 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $118.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.18 and its 200 day moving average is $106.42. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

About IDACORP

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Further Reading

