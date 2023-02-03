Creative Planning Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 725.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS GOVT opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17.

