Creative Planning Has $446,000 Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 61.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AMH opened at $35.49 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,678.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AMH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $31.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

