Creative Planning Has $453,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA RYF opened at $61.74 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $68.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average of $56.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.