Creative Planning Has $455,000 Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.69. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.57 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 8.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MUFG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Read More

