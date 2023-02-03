Creative Planning Has $462,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Creative Planning cut its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BorgWarner by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in BorgWarner by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.1 %

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $48.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $49.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.