Creative Planning Has $466,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Creative Planning reduced its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,370 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 24,389.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,988,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,941 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,179,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 70,734 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 1,747,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 66,082 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,555,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 109,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 168.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,491,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 935,558 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $7.98 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

