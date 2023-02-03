Creative Planning Has $471,000 Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 100.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of PBR opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.54 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 28.74%. Research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

