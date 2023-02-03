Creative Planning Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pentair were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNR. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Pentair by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNR. TheStreet cut Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR opened at $60.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.42 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 11.67%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Stories

