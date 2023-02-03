Creative Planning Has $479,000 Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,054 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 253,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 283,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 35.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONB. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

