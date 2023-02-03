Creative Planning Has $482,000 Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Rollins were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Rollins in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rollins Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $77,857.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,827.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROL opened at $36.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 74.29%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

