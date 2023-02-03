Creative Planning Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,286.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 102.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 4.2 %

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

LAMR opened at $111.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.17 and its 200 day moving average is $95.34. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 98.36%.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In related news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.