Creative Planning Has $496,000 Holdings in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,613,000. Jordan Park Group LLC raised its position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 1,301,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,140,000 after purchasing an additional 49,205 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 38,724 shares during the period.

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BATS:VOTE opened at $48.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.52.

