Creative Planning Has $498,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $263.01 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1 year low of $237.26 and a 1 year high of $297.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.11.

