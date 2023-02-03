Creative Planning Has $505,000 Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $44.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

