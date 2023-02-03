Creative Planning Has $517,000 Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,077,000 after purchasing an additional 423,606 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 52.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,078,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,651,000 after buying an additional 1,404,388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,901,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,763,000 after buying an additional 50,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,533,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,606,000 after buying an additional 262,658 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,252,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Synchrony Financial Stock Up 7.0 %
Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $37.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $45.56.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.
Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.08%.
Synchrony Financial Profile
Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.
