Creative Planning Has $520,000 Stock Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Creative Planning increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 150.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 376,080 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after buying an additional 225,142 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,405,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,303,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,150,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

