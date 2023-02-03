Creative Planning Has $525,000 Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Creative Planning lessened its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 29,931 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,451 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at $573,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,148 shares of company stock worth $114,885 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $33.20 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $79.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.79.

Teladoc Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also

