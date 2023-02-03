Creative Planning Has $526,000 Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fluor were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 70.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 91.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 665.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $36.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.30. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.