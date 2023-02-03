Creative Planning Has $526,000 Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,131 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fluor were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Fluor by 70.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fluor by 91.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 665.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Fluor during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Stock Performance

Fluor stock opened at $36.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.41). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

About Fluor

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.