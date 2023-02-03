Creative Planning Increases Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,877,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $738,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2,234.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 742,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 710,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.0% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 174,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 39,260 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $57.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.