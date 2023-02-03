Creative Planning Increases Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Creative Planning raised its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.