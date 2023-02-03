Creative Planning Increases Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Entegris were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 264.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 77.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $87.93 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $141.82. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Entegris from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

