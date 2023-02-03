Creative Planning Increases Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,890,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,860,000 after acquiring an additional 345,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 34.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,615,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,856,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,556,000 after acquiring an additional 549,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. CLSA upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. Research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

