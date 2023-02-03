Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Creative Planning increased its position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Aemetis were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMTX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 28.5% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,423,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 538,104 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 75.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 419,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 180,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 175,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,086,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,112,000 after purchasing an additional 99,903 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Aemetis by 25.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares in the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.87. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $16.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMTX. StockNews.com raised shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Aemetis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Aemetis to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

About Aemetis

(Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.