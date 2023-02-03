Creative Planning Increases Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Creative Planning grew its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in IDACORP by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,019 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $136,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $420,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 14.2% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 27,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter worth about $2,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

IDACORP Price Performance

IDA stock opened at $109.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.18 and a 200-day moving average of $106.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $118.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

IDACORP Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Further Reading

