Creative Planning Lowers Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total value of $940,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,574.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total value of $940,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,574.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,787. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,417,335. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $121.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.26. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Featured Articles

